FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk04 / Wed. 28-Jan-2015





NZD/CAD: Long



AUD/USD: Short

Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk04 / Update Wed. 28-Jan-2015



Important news came out today for the USD and the NZD. The chosen pairs for trading showed more volatility but further the situation remains the same compared to yesterday.The pull back last week in the pair offered a good opportunity to step in. For that reason positions have been opened for this pair based on the analysis described in my article Weekly Review Strategy Wk03 . See for an update on these positions my weekend article Weekly Review Strategy Wk04 . Profit has been made of 1/4 Weekly ATR on 1 position and another position is still open from last week having a trailing stop. Because of the pull back this week an additional position has been opened.The CAD is this week the weakest currency with a score of 2 after the EUR at the moment and the NZD is in the middle of the range with a score of 4. See for more information my weekend article: Weekly Currency Score Wk04 The pull back in the last days offered a good opportunity to step in. Positions have been opened for this pair based on the analysis described in my article Weekly Review Strategy Wk04. The AUD is this week a weaker currency with a score of 3 after the EUR and the CAD and the USD is a stronger currency with a score of 7. See for more information my weekend article: Weekly Currency Score Wk04 At the moment no positions are taken for the FxTaTrader strategy in the CHF pairs, see for more information my weekend articles. The EUR/USD looks interesting but having already a long position on the USD (short AUD/USD) no more long positions on this currency are opened as described for the FxTaTrader Strategy . The EUR/GBP looks also interesting but it is too far outside the Bollinger Band in the Weekly chart at the moment.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is available once a week on this blog also together with my weekly analysis on my Hybrid Grid Strategy. For more information on the FxTaTrader Forex Models "Ranking and Rating list" and "Currency Score" visit the following pages on my blog:



Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved.

