Russian Finance Ministry Expects Considerable Stabilization of Ruble

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The stabilization on the currency market will contribute to considerable strengthening of the ruble, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev said.
Central Bank Says Profits of Russian Banks to Be Lower Than $15 Bln in 2015
MOSCOW, January 28 (Sputnik) – The Russian Finance Ministry expects the ruble to stabilize considerably soon, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev said Wednesday.
“Our stabilization now [on the currency market] will become strong enough that we expect a considerable strengthening of the ruble,” Moiseyev said.