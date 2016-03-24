Russian Ruble Slides To Weekly Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Russian Ruble drifted lower against the U.S. dollar in European trading on Thursday, as oil prices declined on Fed rate hike fears and as official data showed large build in crude oil inventories last week.



The ruble slipped to a weekly low of 69.53 against the greenback, compared to Wednesday's closing value of 68.39. If the ruble slides further, it may challenge support around the 72.00 zone.





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