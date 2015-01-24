USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 22-23.01.2015 (+80 PIPS USDJPY)

Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436

During two days may be possible 5 trades.

Case 1 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough of H1-trend; profit +42 pips

Case 2 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough of H1-trend (I); profit +40 pips

Case 3 - buy, M15 trend is crossed n direction of H1-trend (II); loss trade; I didn't open it

Case 4 - buy, M15 trend is crossed n direction of H1-trend(II); loss trade; loss -27 pips

Case 5 - M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend(II); this position I closed with profit (+25 pips), because previous trade was lossed,stop loss higher than trade open price, and I closed trade when summary profit was equals zero.

H1-chart

M15-chart (cases 1, 2)

M15-chart (cases 3, 4, 5)