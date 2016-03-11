Server Time Changing To GMT +3

Dear Traders,

On Sunday the 13th of March 2016, the Pepperstone MT4 Server time will move one hour forwards to GMT +3 hours.



Pepperstone uses 5pm New York time as the basis for our daily candle close, the internationally recognised end-of-day in forex markets. US Daylight Saving Time will start this Sunday the 13th of March 2016.



How does this affect you?

The only noticeable change that you will experience is that the Market Watch time in MT4 will now be set at GMT +3. This might not affect your trading at all - however, depending on your time zone, this may cause the market to open an hour earlier on Monday. The MT4 server time will still open at 0:00on the charts.



What action must you take?

· If you are using an EA with a GMT offset setting, then you must change the GMT offset to +3 prior to the market open on the 14th of March.

· If you don't use an EA with a GMT offset, no action is necessary.

Old Server Time New Server Time - 13th of March Server Time: GMT +2 Hours Server Time: GMT +3 Hours GMT Offset: +2 GMT Offset: +3

Thanks to stay with Pepperstone, enjoy low spread and EDGE enabled super powerful low latency platform and make profit with your any strategy.

Thanks from