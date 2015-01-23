MetaTrader 5 Integration to PMEX and New MetaQuotes Office in Lahore

MetaQuotes Software Corp. announces that it is now possible to trade on Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) via the MetaTrader 5 platform. The integration allows financial institutions that are members of the exchange, to offer the MetaTrader 5 cutting edge and powerful trading platform in an attempt to significantly enhance the trading technology for traders and meet all their needs.



PMEX is the first and only commodity futures exchange in Pakistan regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). More than 300 PMEX members offer trading in gold, silver and oil futures, as well as other assets. With the release of the MetaTrader 5 Gateway to PMEX, all PMEX members can provide their clients with a modern platform that features a plethora of built-in services, ranging from social trading to the market of trading robot, that can satisfy every trading need.







"Integration of MetaTrader 5 with PMEX is a complete technological solution that fully covers the needs of the exchange members, - says Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software. - It does not only allow brokers to trade on Pakistan Mercantile Exchange via MetaTrader 5 but also provides the entire cycle of operational client accounting. The MetaTrader 5 brokers that will use our new Gateway will have no need for additional plugins and back-office applications. MetaTrader 5 Gateway to PMEX contains all the required functionality".

Ejaz Ali Shah, Managing Director, PMEX states, “This is yet another milestone in PMEX’s brief history. We are happy to announce the successful integration of MetaTrader 5 with PMEX trading platform. Market participants now have a choice of an additional trading platform over and above PMEX’s in house trading front end – NEXT, which will provide additional flexibility to the clients in terms of trading capabilities.”

MetaQuotes Software expansion into the Pakistani market is not limited to the MetaTrader 5 certification by PMEX. To strengthen its positions in the region and server the needs of local clients, the company has established its new representative office in Lahore - METAPK. The new office objectives include customer technical support and the promotion of the entire product line of the MetaTrader technology.



"The company believes in the development of the Pakistani financial industry, and is headed to quickly become a leading provider of the best online trading solutions," - says Hamad Shah, Head of METAPK. - "Already, several major member brokers of the Pakistani exchange have expressed their interest to offer MetaTrader 5."