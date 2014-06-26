We Are Launching Blogs For Traders

Today, all the MQL5.community members can access the MQL5 Blogs section - a convenient platform for exchanging views, new ideas, fresh information and any general thoughts on trading and other topics. Any user can start publishing interesting posts in his or her blog right now. All the 270,000 registered MQL5.community members will have access to view or post on the Blog!

You ask, what is the difference between blogs and posts on your wall?

First, the audience: a post on your wall at best could only be of interest to your friends, while the blog content becomes available to all the website users. Blog posts are available to hundreds of thousands of people looking for useful information about automated trading.

Today, all the MQL5.community members can access the MQL5 Blogs section - a convenient platform for exchanging views, new ideas, fresh information and any general thoughts on trading and other topics. Any user can start publishing interesting posts in his or her blog right now. All the 270,000 registered MQL5.community members will have access to view or post on the Blog!

You ask, what is the difference between blogs and posts on your wall?

First, the audience: a post on your wall at best could only be of interest to your friends, while the blog content becomes available to all the website users. Blog posts are available to hundreds of thousands of people looking for useful information about automated trading.

Second, extensive formatting features. Add any related media content (e.g., video tutorial or a GIF file for your material to appeal to readers). Specify tags for convenient searching of posts on a specific topic. Format the content the way you think it'll grasp reader's attention with beautiful and informative messages.

Surely, you have something to share with traders, don't you? Pick a topic, choose a category and start creating your first blog post. It is important for us to make this service useful to you, so feel free to post any related comments. This information will be used for tuning and improving this service as much as possible.