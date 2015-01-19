Analytics & Forecasts

Daily Trade: EURUSD 19 Jan 2015

19 January 2015, 13:26
Mukhriz Mangsor
For those who have been using the Kijun crosses technique you may have pocket a 20-40 pips profit from the counter trend move earlier in the London session.

Another trade will be developing for the next move on this pair and I will be waiting for the pair to resume it's down-trend move. This will be another exciting move to watch and possibly profit from it. I will be using the following strategy in the next hours or perhaps towards next day trading:

  1. Wait for the Tenkan to cross the Kijun and trade from there,
  2. Set my stop loss on either the previous recent high or on the opposite of the Kumo,
  3. Then I will set my target of at least an RR of 2:1 
 