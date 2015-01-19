Daily Trade: EURUSD 19 Jan 2015

0
For those who have been using the Kijun crosses technique you may have pocket a 20-40 pips profit from the counter trend move earlier in the London session.
Another trade will be developing for the next move on this pair and I will be waiting for the pair to resume it's down-trend move. This will be another exciting move to watch and possibly profit from it. I will be using the following strategy in the next hours or perhaps towards next day trading:
- Wait for the Tenkan to cross the Kijun and trade from there,
- Set my stop loss on either the previous recent high or on the opposite of the Kumo,
- Then I will set my target of at least an RR of 2:1