Weekly ranking and rating Wk02 / Update Tue. 13-Jan-2015. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

AUD/USD: Avoiding this pair for now

Open short positions of last week have been stopped out and for now this pair is being avoided. It seems like the pair will continue to consolidate and after the break through the high of 0,82154 the direction remains unclear for the moment.

The AUD is currently an average performer (Score:4) and the USD is still the strongest so far this week according to the FxTaTrader Currency Score.

EUR/NZD: Pull back not strong enough yet



The pair tumbled last week and is after the pull back of this week still below the lower Weekly Bollinger Band. No positions will be opened for now but the pair remains interesting for the FxTaTrader Weekly strategy once it gets inside the Bollinger Band again.The EUR is currently the weakest currency and the NZD is still one of the strongest (Score: 7) so far this week according to the FxTaTrader Currency Score.At the moment no positions are taken for the FxTaTrader strategy although the EUR/USD looks interesting. However, also for this pair it seems as there will be some consolidation in the coming days. Many other pairs in the Top 10 are looking interesting also but are outside the Bollinger Band in the Weekly chart. However, they may still be interesting for trading intraday or based on a longer time frame being in this case the monthly.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

