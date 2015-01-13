U.K. FTSE 100 Stock Index Forecast 2015

The FTSE 100 Index is a share index of the 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange with the highest market capitalization. It is one of the most widely used stock indices and is seen as a gauge of business prosperity for business regulated by UK company law. The index is maintained by the FTSE Group, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. FTSE stands for Financial Times Stock Exchange.

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Dec 2014 6,547.2 +/-0 +/-0 1 Jan 2015 6,490 +/-109 +/-206 2 Feb 2015 6,260 +/-143 +/-272 3 Mar 2015 6,140 +/-169 +/-320 4 Apr 2015 6,090 +/-189 +/-359 5 May 2015 6,150 +/-207 +/-393 6 Jun 2015 6,320 +/-222 +/-423





It is calculated in real time and published every 15 seconds when the market is open