Oil, Gold & EURUSD Correlation

Since the January 2014 Gold was strongly correlated to EURUSD, but recently it seems for me that their is a divergence between Gold & EURUSD as they was correlated most of the time since January 2014.









Also EURUSD was strongly correlated to OIL trough 2014 and this correlation is still strong as in the chart below.





From a relative strength point of view Gold is the strongest of the three securities and it is the most ready for rising if the market changed its direction in the near future, while I can't see any significant evidence for a near term rise in Oil or EURUSD ,except that they are both extremely oversold.

