81% Probability that Dollar Index is ready for a reverse its direction

I think we became to close for a change in the market direction of major currencies correlated to the Dollar Index and here is my reasons.take a look at the monthly chart for the Dollar Index.









The Dollar Index made it's yearly High or Low in January/February for 17 years from the last 21 years. this phenomenon is known as the January Effect. and it give an 81% probability that we are to close toward a reverse in the Dollar Index.



Also the Dollar index has been advancing until now seven moths in raw. and it begin 2015 with a gap that is probably an exhaustion one.



if we combine all those factors together we find a great chance for a near reverse in the Dollar Index that will affect correlated currencies like EURUSD.