Singapore: the First Major Cryptocurrency Conference and Expo the Next Month

Singapore is going to be in news for the country is going to organize the first major cryptocurrency event. Nonetheless, continuing the largest Bitcoin event worldwide, Inside Bitcoin is headed to Singapore on January 29-30, 2015. The organizers of the event are inviting the participating parties and even offering discounts for early birds.



The organizers of Cryptocurrency Conference and Expo are asking the interested parties to join them at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre for two days of conference sessions and exhibit hall access on January 29-30. Renowned entities from the Bitcoin ecosystem are expected to participate in the event.



The official website of the event says that during the two-day event, attendees will hear top thought leaders analyze the first digital, decentralized; peer-to-peer based global currency. Also, session topics will cover the implications of Bitcoin, investing and startup strategies, current mining challenges, international compliance, mass adoption, and what lies ahead.



Nonetheless, the organizers of the event have made sure that whether participants are new to cryptocurrency or are a Bitcoin expert, they all can register for Inside Bitcoin Singapore and see how this exciting protocol is spurring a global payment revolution. The people who will attend the event will be able to gather information and interact with Bitcoin stalwarts.



A range of topics have been included for discussion at the event. For instance, the panelists will be talking about Blockchain Technology Compliance and Regulation; Derivatives and Arbitrage; Financial Privacy; Bitcoin in Asia; Advanced Payment Solutions; Altcoins and Complimentary Currencies; Intermarket Analysis and Valuation, etc. amongst others will be discussed.



Registrations are open for all those who wish to participate in the two-day event. According to the organizers the event is quite useful for anyone with a vested interest in Bitcoin and other virtual currencies, including of Developers; Entrepreneurs; Financial professionals; Private equity, corporate, angel and venture capital investors.



