Forex Ranking & Rating Wk53 / 28-12-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

This weekend there will be no Review on the Hybrid Grid strategy but there will be an article about the FxTaTrader plans for 2015. A page has been added to the blog about contributing to the evaluation of the FxTaTrader Intra Week signals. You can subscribe for free and participate if you are interested.
In addition to the Ranking and Rating list provided here I will also prepare this weekend the Weekly Currency Score list which will support my analysis for trading in the coming week.
When looking at the Top 10 in the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the following stronger currencies are well represented:
USD(4x), NZD(3x) and the GBP(2x). The JPY(4x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the AUD(3x) and the EUR(2x).
A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:
Forex weekly ranking and rating
for Wk 53 / 28-12-2014
Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.
There will be 2 updates during the week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
____________________________________________
The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is available once a week on this blog also together with my weekly analysis on my Hybrid Grid Strategy. For more information on the FxTaTrader Forex Models "Ranking and Rating list" and "Currency Score" visit the following pages on my blog:
Introduction to the FxTaTrader Forex Models
FxTaTrader Forex Ranking & Rating list
Currency score explained
____________________________________________
Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved. I added a disclaimer to my blog for this purpose. If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming week and don't forget to check this weekend my weekly Forex "Currency Score" and the "Review Hybrid Grid".
____________________________________________
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.
This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.
____________________________________________
