All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Forecasts Outlook 2015 Goldman Sachs 27 December 2014, 17:17 Wagdy Abdelrahman 0 160 Outlook 2015 #Goldman Sachs Source To add comments, please log in or register Goldman Sachs Downgrades View on Chinese Yuan from 'Cautious' to ‘Outright Negative’ Currency 206 0 2 Macro Shocks and Financial Conditions – Goldman Sachs Market News 241 0 2 EM FX: Slow Down, You Move Too Fast – Goldman Sachs Currency 495 0 3 Goldman Sachs Revises Its $1000/troy Ounce Gold Call Analytics & Forecasts 206 0 2 Goldman Sachs: US Dollar Slump is Over Analytics & Forecasts 213 0 3 The Dollar Bottom – Goldman Sachs Analytics & Forecasts 253 0 2 Does the Fed Want Inflation to Overshoot? – Goldman Sachs Analytics & Forecasts 322 0 3 Goldman Sachs Hiked Iron Ore Price Forecasts Analytics & Forecasts 189 0 1 Four Macro Rates Views – Goldman Sachs Analytics & Forecasts 210 0 1 RBA: Further Rate Cut is Likely – Goldman Sachs Weekly Trends 279 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 20 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 20 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 24 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 20 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 27 0 196 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 31 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB