WTI oil rised after U.S. report

West Texas Intermediate oil futures edged higher on Tuesday, as market players assessed demand prospects from the U.S. and the supply outlook in Iraq.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.4%, or 42 cents, to trade at $105.80 a barrel during European morning hours. Futures held in a range between $105.38 and 105.87 a barrel.

U.S. oil futures fell to $104.66 on Monday, the lowest since June 12, before trimming losses to settle at $105.37, down 0.35%, or 37 cents.

New York-traded oil futures were likely to find support at $104.66 a barrel, the low from June 30 and resistance at $106.81 a barrel, the high from June 26.

Elsewhere, on the ICE Futures Exchange in London, Brent oil for August delivery tacked on 0.16%, or 18 cents, to trade at $112.54 a barrel.