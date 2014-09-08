Buying an iPhone 6? You’ll also need to update your wardrobe!

Are you ready to sport a man purse? How about high-waisted pants or a chunky bag with your cocktail frock? These are just some of the potentially unfashionable fashion trends that a larger iPhone, and various other larger-screen phones, might bring about.

The tech world is buzzing with rumors about what the new iPhone 6, which will be announced on Sept. 9, will look like. The overarching rumor — based on analyst speculation, leaked photos and mock-ups, and other information — is that the phone will be larger. The smaller version of the new phone will likely be 4.7 inches, a bump in size from the previous model’s 4 inches, and the larger one is likely to be 5.5 inches, making them the largest Apple phones to date, according to the rumors.

If these rumors turn out to be true, Apple will be jumping on the larger-phone bandwagon. Already, the Samsung Galaxy S5 has a 5.1-inch display and the LG G3 has a 5.5-inch display. And if Apple launches larger phones, we can expect the stragglers to follow suit, as Apple tends to set the trends for technology, experts say.

A larger iPhone may also help set the trends for fashion, as consumers struggle with how to carry it. “Phones are getting bigger, and pants are getting tighter,” says Brett Hamilton, the owner of Simple.be, which makes iPhone accessories. Plus, “people are curved and phones are flat” so they “aren’t compatible with the human body,” he says. “What are you going to do?”.

As we all know, ditching the smartphone isn’t likely an option. The answer may be that you have to wear something different. We asked experts how the fashion industry might adapt to larger-screened phones. Here are five things they thought consumers might see going forward.

1. High-waisted pants

1950 called — and it wants its pants back. [So. Much. Yes.] You might be hearing statements like this more often thanks to larger screen phones, some experts say. Camilla Olson, the creative director of high-tech fashion firm Camilla Olson LLC, says the larger phone could lead to higher waistbands on pants and/or deeper pockets. “When you sit down with your phone in your back pocket, it rises,” she explains. High-waisted pants with deeper pockets could help prevent this.

2. More man purses

Thanks to the trend of slimmer pants, it’s already tough to sit down when you’re carrying your phone. “When the phone is in your pocket, it’s uncomfortable to sit down, so you have to set it on the table,” says Jon Jackson, the executive creative director of digital design and marketing agency Huge. While some men don’t mind constantly removing and putting their phone back into their pocket, as phones get bigger this could become even more annoying (especially if you’re a hipster who favors ultra-skinny jeans).

This could mean that more men begin carrying man purses. “Messenger bags could get smaller,” says celebrity stylist James Cornwell, the owner of Cornwell Styling LLC. He adds that this would give men more room not only to carry the larger phone but also things like their wallet and chapstick, which might be difficult to put into a pair of skinny pants. “Finally: A murse for my phablet,” a co-worker joked.

3. A pocket revolution

The size of pant and shirt pockets could pose a problem for men looking to carry an even larger iPhone. This could lead to larger pants pockets with zippers on them so the phone won’t pop out when you sit down, or larger shirt pockets with a button or flap on them to keep the phone secure, says Olson. We also may see more jackets or even pants with interior invisible pockets that are large enough to accommodate bigger-screened phones. “We often wear things to make tech invisible,” says Jackson.

4. Chunky clutches

Many on-trend ladies carry itty-bitty clutches with when they go out for the evening that fit just a phone, credit card and lipstick. But as smartphones get bigger, so might these evening bags, says Olson. “We may need to rethink the minimum dimensions needed,” she says; after all, it’s hard to go out for the night without your smartphone.

5. Wide belts

Many fashion houses have sent models down the runways of recent fashion shows in dresses cinched with wide belts. Soon, says Olson, these kinds of belts might hide an iPhone. “There were some horrible attempts at a new age fanny pack,” she says. But “a wide belt that can hold a phone — that would be more fashionable.”



We can only guess what may lead innovation of Apple - the emergence of new trends in various fields (from fashion to technology) or a temporary loss of the worldwide popularity of American gadgets.



Recall, on Tuesday will be a long-awaited presentation of new products from Apple. At the close of Friday's session, Apple shares were trading at $98.97, having received a slight increase before falling from $97.94 on Thursday.

