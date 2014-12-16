Why Russia’s monster rate hike spells trouble ahead

The rate hike will further tighten domestic liquidity, putting a strain on the domestic corporate sector and reinforcing economic weakness, Parpart noted.

Read MoreRussia raises key rate to 17%, effective Tuesday



"You can expect credit issues facing various companies and banks, so there's a real issue of financial stability for Russia," he said. "It's a pretty bad situation, the only place worse off is Venezuela."

Oil price stability will be the main determinant of stability in Russian assets, Parpart said. The price of oil - Russia's main export and revenue source - has fallen 46 percent in the past six months due to abundant supply—partly from U.S. shale oil—and low demand growth.



"If oil prices continue to drift lower, the central bank's measures will be overcome by more panic in a matter days."

Further downside

With such uncertainty, it's much too early for investors to gain exposure to Russia, he said.

Read MoreAre Russia's bonds the next big worry?



David Riedel, president and founder at Riedel Research Group says trying to find a bottom in Russian assets is akin to catching a falling knife.

"I think there's a lot further downside in the Russian situation," he said. "I have nothing but sympathy for you if you own a lot of Russian stocks."