9 Weekend Reads

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- A Bearish Technical Case for Precious Metals (Brandt)
- Shale Is Not a Ponzi (FT Alphaville, Part II)
- Millennials Aren’t Changing Jobs as Much. That’s a Big Problem for the Economy (Wonkblog) see also Why Hasn’t the Class of 2009 Grown up? (Vox)
- Is It Time to Refinance? Jumbo Fixed-Rate Mortgages Have Dipped to a Year-to-Date Low (WSJ)
- uh-oh: China’s State Media Join Brokerages Saying Buy Equities (Bloomberg) see also Goldman Sachs on Why Stock Pickers Have Suffered a Really Bad Year (MoneyBeat)
- A Land Where High Fees Reign Supreme (Morningstar)
- Why Walking Helps Us Think (New Yorker)
- Not Safe For Not Working On (Dan Kaminsky) see also Apps You Need to Deauthenticate Before Selling Your Devices (Lifehacker.com)
- New Species of Dinosaur Weighed as Much as a Dozen Elephants (WSJ)