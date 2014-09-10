Something to Read - How to Use Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) indicator

A compilation of the very best of Daryl Guppy







Daryl Guppy has been one of Australia's foremost experts on share trading and charting for almost 20 years. His first book, Share Trading, is still a must-read for people wanting to learn about the market and is widely accepted as the best-selling trading book ever in Australia.



Guppy Trading contains detailed analysis of many topics, including:



making effective trades based on news events and informed trading

advanced application of the Guppy Multiple Moving Average to assess the true strength of a trend

how to establish and improve trade entry, exit and stop loss points in volatile markets

effective trading of international markets

safely integrating derivatives to boost portfolio returns.

Guppy Trading contains 23 of the most enduring and important chapters from Guppy's earlier books, completely revised, and combines them with 10 entirely new chapters. These new chapters detail new trading methods and instruments that have been developed to create additional opportunities and ensure survival in interconnected modern markets. This comprehensive compendium is critical reading for traders looking to maximise their returns.



Find this book at amazon here



=================

MT5 CodeBase :