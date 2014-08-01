Building A Forex Buffer

Building a buffer simply means adding profits to your account to protect your original balance/original account value (principle). For example, suppose you opened your account with $20K. Well, if you added a net gain of $2000 (10% ROI) that would mean you’ve added a buffer of $2000 against your original account value of $20K.

Forex Buffer Building - Phase I

Principal Investment (PI) = $50,000

Risk ONLY 0.5% to 1% of Principal Amount per account per trade during buffer building phase.

So, $50,000 x 1% = $500

Consider a Standard or Regular Trading Account (=100K per lot) that pays $10 per PIP.

If I can risk $500 per account per trade means I can not risk more than 50 PIPs per trade on my regular account (= 50 PIPs x $10 = $500).

At any event, I will not risk more than 50 PIPs or 1% of my initial investment, whichever is lesser during this phase.

In the most extreme adverse scenario, I will have to make 100 consecutive losing trades to completely lose all my initial principal investment of $50,000 at the rate of $500 or 50 PIPs per trade.





Forex Buffer Building - Phase II

My daily goal is to gain 20 PIPs per DAY.

With $500 to risk, I can break it down to number of mini lots (=10K per lot) or just simply trade 1 standard or regular lot (=100K per lot).

For simplicity, I will stick with 1 standard or regular lot per trade that pays $10 per PIP.







So, 20 PIPs x $10

= $200

At the rate of 20 PIPs per day, my weekly PIPs goal

= 20 x 5

= 100 PIPs per week.

My weekly goal

= (20 x 5) PIPs x $10

= $1000 per week.

At this rate my monthly PIPs goal

= 20 x 5 x 4

= 100 x 4

= 400 PIPs per month.

This converts to monthly gain of

= 400 x $10

= $4000 gain per month.

So my monthly RoI

= ($4,000/$50,000) x 100%

= 8%

My buffer goal is minimum of 10% of my Principal investment.

So, buffer amount goal

= $50,000 x 10%

= $5,000

At the above rate, I'll reach my minimum buffer amount goal in 5 weeks period.

After 5 weeks period, I strictly play ONLY the profit, i.e. risk only the buffer amount beyond this point.

I do not expose my principal investment unless I am absolutely certain, 1000%!!! to be exact.