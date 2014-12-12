SOMETHING TO READ - Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond

by Bruce C. N. Greenwald (Author), Judd Kahn (Author), Paul D. Sonkin (Author) and Michael van Biema (Author)



From the "guru to Wall Street's gurus" comes the fundamental techniques of value investing and their applications Bruce Greenwald is one of the leading authorities on value investing. Some of the savviest people on Wall Street have taken his Columbia Business School executive education course on the subject. Now this dynamic and popular teacher, with some colleagues, reveals the fundamental principles of value investing, the one investment technique that has proven itself consistently over time. After covering general techniques of value investing, the book proceeds to illustrate their applications through profiles of Warren Buffett, Michael Price, Mario Gabellio, and other successful value investors. A number of case studies highlight the techniques in practice.



Bruce C. N. Greenwald (New York, NY) is the Robert Heilbrunn Professor of Finance and Asset Management at Columbia University. Judd Kahn, PhD (New York, NY), is a member of Morningside Value Investors. Paul D. Sonkin (New York, NY) is the investment manager of the Hummingbird Value Fund. Michael van Biema (New York, NY) is an Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Business, Columbia University.

----

Customer reviews:

"This book deserves a place on every serious investor’s shelf."

–FINANCIAL TIMES

"A must-read for all disciples of value investing. In 1934, Graham and Dodd created fundamental security analysis. Greenwald reinforces the worth of this approach, incorporates new advances, and takes their work into the twenty-first century."

–Mario J. Gabelli, Chairman, Gabelli Asset Management, Inc.

"The new title most deserving of your time is Value Investing . . . . Its authors aim to place their work next to Benjamin Graham’s 1950 classic, The Intelligent Investor. My 1986 edition came with Warren Buffett’s endorsement–‘by far the best book on investing ever written.’ Value Investing is better."

–Robert Barker, BusinessWeek

"Greenwald is an economist (PhD from MIT) who caught the value bug. He has updated and expanded Graham’s ideas, and his summer seminars ($2,900 for two days) have become popular with everyone from well-known money managers to Columbia MBAs who couldn’t get into Greenwald’s class. But now there is a cheaper way . . . Greenwald probably won’t outsell Graham, but I think he ought to."

–Paul Sturm, SmartMoney magazine

"Greenwald’s book is a lively defense of, and handbook for, value investing, complete with glimpses of how it’s practiced by pros like Warren Buffett and Mario Gabelli."

–George Mannes, TheStreet.com