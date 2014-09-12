All About the Crosses: EUR/JPY

EURJPY

Actively traded 24-hours a day, the EUR/JPY is so popular that it has been called the fifth major! The EUR/JPY mostly trades in wide ranges, providing excellent opportunities for position (medium-term) traders.





EUR/JPY generally trades in a range, but when breakouts do happen, Fibonacci levels provide a good estimate of where support/resistance will probably occur. Stochastics are excellent for spotting exit and entry points in a rangebound market. Real support and resistance figures, published daily in the Market News & Charts section, can also be used to pick entry and exit points.





EUR/JPY is an excellent gauge for the health of the Japanesse economy versus the European economy. When data comes out that changes the prevailing outlook for either country, the result is usually a dramatic movement in the pair.



What moved EURJPY?



European and Japanese economic data . This pair often integrates fundamental economic information better than the majors!

Bank of Japan intervention. The BOJ prevents the Yen from becoming too strong against the dollar. If there is intervention in the USD/JPY, it will create movement for EUR/JPY too.

Oil prices. Japan is very dependent on exported oil, so a spike in oil prices can cause a marked dip in the Yen.

Talk of Japanese reserve diversification. The Bank of Japan holds dollar reserves. If reserves are diversified into euros, EUR/JPY could explode as new demand for the euro drives the price up!

Fundamentals to Watch

