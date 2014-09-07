How To Increase Forex Profits 100% in 10 Minutes by Jimmy Young

This simple exercise will increase Forex profits 100% and works for 99% of all short-term FX traders - stop trading so much - widen out your stops - widen out your profit targets - and only trade in the direction of the trend indicated by 4 hour chart.

1) Stop trading so much

Sure there are no commissions but the spreads are HUGE and believe it or not (well you'll believe it after you do the simple exercise below) the spreads are reducing your profits 100%!

2) Widen out your stops

Initial stop loss should be a minimum of 23 points; I use between 23 and 35 point stop losses for short-term trading.

3) Widen out your profit targets

Unless you think a trade can make you 100 points or more don't do it.

4) Only trade in the direction of the 4 hour chart

The real money is made in the direction of the trend

Simple example: