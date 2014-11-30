10 Sunday Reads

• Noah Smith: An Unbeatable Investment for Millennials (Bloomberg View)

• Vanguard Takes a Victory Lap: 86% of its Stock Funds Beat the Peer Group (Reformed Broker) see also As Indexes Soar, Active Stock Pickers Can’t Get Off the Ground (MoneyBeat)

• When G.M. Was Google: The art of the corporate devotional. (New Yorker)

• A Smart Way to Include International Stocks in Your Portfolio (Total Return)

• Here Comes $60 Oil as OPEC Tests U.S. Shale (Bloomberg)

• The Case Against Early Cancer Detection (FiveThirtyEight)

• This Man Was Supposed To Become Steve Jobs 2.0 — Here’s What Happened Instead (Business Insider)

• Why a Simple To-Do List Tool Is Winning Over Legions of Fans (Wired)

• 5 Reasons Giving Thanks Can Improve Your Life (Science of Us)

• White People Rioting for No Reason (NY Mag)