VIDEO LESSON - How to Trade the Wedge Chart Pattern Like a Pro

The falling wedge pattern is characterized by a chart pattern which forms when the market makes lower lows and lower highs with a contracting range. When you find this pattern in a downtrend it is considered a reversal pattern as the contraction of the range indicates the downtrend is loosing steam.The rising wedge pattern is characterized by a chart pattern which forms when the market makes higher highs and higher lows with a contracting range. When you find this pattern in an uptrend it is considered a reversal pattern as the contraction of the range indicates that the uptrend is loosing steam.











When a falling wedge appears in a downtrend it is considered a reversal pattern. As this is the case when traders see this pattern occur in a downtrend they commonly look to trade a reversal of that downtrend so they are looking for buying opportunities. The buy point they will commonly use is the breakpoint of the upper resistance line as this is seen as a potential confirmation that the downtrend is reversing. The target for the trade is then calculated by measuring the distance from the highest peak on the pattern to the lowest trough, projected upward from the beak point. Lastly, the stop loss is placed just below the outside of the wedge formation.





When a falling wedge appears in an uptrend, this is seen as a potential continuation pattern. As this is the case when traders see this pattern occur in an uptrend in the forex, futures, or stock market, they will commonly look to trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. The buy point they will use here as well is the breakpoint of the upper resistance line as this is seen as a potential confirmation of the continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The target for the trade is then calculated by measuring the distance from the highest peak on the pattern to the lowest trough, projected upward from the breakpoint. Lastly, the stop loss is placed just below the outside of the wedge pattern.









When a rising wedge appears in an uptrend this is considered a reversal pattern. As this is the case when traders see this pattern occur in an uptrend, they will commonly position to trade the reversal of that uptrend by looking for selling. The sell point they will commonly use is the breakpoint of the bottom support line as this is seen as confirmation the uptrend is reversing. The target for the trade is then calculated by measuring the distance from the lowest trough on the pattern to the highest peak, projected downward from the breakpoint. Lastly, the stop loss is then placed just above the outside of the wedge pattern.









When a rising wedge appears in a down trend in the forex, futures, or stock market, it is considered a continuation pattern. As this is the case when traders see this pattern occur in a downtrend they will commonly look to trade the continuation of that downtrend by looking for selling opportunities on the break of the lower support line. The target for the trade is then calculated by measuring the distance from the lowest trough on the pattern to the highest peak, projected downward from the breakpoint. Lastly, the stop loss for this strategy is then placed just above the outside of the wedge pattern.













