LiteForex Top10Forex Contest (trading on the currency pairs, enter into the top ten and win real cash prizes at their own expense)

By the end of the contest LF TOP10FOREX.

1. The twentieth (tentatively) the place was unexpectedly good result. (to close the 24th place)

2. The yield was about 50% of the deposit (per week), which is also a pleasant surprise. The leaders of the yield of the order of 1000% -that unpleasant upset and reassure at the same time.

3. You need to add in the possibility of rapid change adviser parameters (at least basic) directly from the chart. Buttons enable / disable new orders - is necessary. If you change the settings in the usual way advisor restarted and re-initialized for a long time.

4. Upon completion of the EA may need to keep key parameters. Or maybe it is not necessary - if a restart occurs through a considerable time, the use of old options may be useless. Perhaps you need to consider how outdated data.

5. The system of money management should be (a few times uzhodili in deep negative on free agent).

6. On the chart should be pre-installed download button sets on the situation.

7.Dobavit on the chart enlarged derivation of the basic parameters that were monitored in history: the most profitable and unprofitable orders.

8. Managing lotnostyu processed completely, had to adjust the parameters affecting the hands lotnost.

9. Launched a day later than the other - to start on time.