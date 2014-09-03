How to Succeed in Coding While You're Still Young

iOS developer Michael Sayman discusses how to get started in coding when you're young and lack resources.

Sayman began making money off his first iOS app when he was just 13 years old. Now, at age 18, he has one of the most popular apps in the App Store, a photo-guessing game called 4 Snaps.



Sayman says that you should first look around to get ideas of what you could build, then dive into the numerous online resources available for coders. That's how he found the back-end platform Parse, which simplified his process.

As a kid who grew up outside a tech hub without many resources, Sayman says not to get discouraged, and to keep pushing as you learn these valuable skills.







Facebook Inc. found Michael Sayman last year because the teenager was using the company’s Parse developer tools to build a mobile game called 4Snaps. The social network hired him for a job that started last month, and flew him out to meet Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.