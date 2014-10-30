New Office 365: Three new capabilities for developers, and for Windows, iOS and Android

New ways for developers to create applications that build on, and securely tap into the Office 365 platform! With millions of consumers and over 70 percent of the Fortune 500 companies using Office 365, it presents developers an opportunity to reach an audience that’s not only vast, but highly engaged given the number of hours people spend in Office every day.

Three new capabilities for developers:

General availability of new Office 365 APIs for mail, files, calendar and contacts

New mobile SDKs for native app development, and

Visibility for developers’ apps through the new Office 365 app launcher.









Just a few weeks ago at the Gartner Symposium, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Office 365 the most strategic API for Microsoft. Today, we’re enhancing the opportunity for developers with Office 365, with new APIs for mail, files, calendar and contacts. These new robust REST-based APIs empower all developers to leverage the more than 400 petabytes of data (as of March 2014) and popular services across Office 365 in any application. From a travel reservation app that connects to Office 365 calendars and contacts, to a sales automation app that fully integrates with Office 365 mail and files—the possibilities with Office 365 are endless.

One partner that’s taking advantage of the new Office 365 APIs is IFTTT—a fantastic service that connects cloud services together. Using the new Office 365 APIs, IFTTT will provide the ability to connect over 130 different services with Office 365 mail, contacts, calendar and files. The Office 365 channels in IFTTT will go live in the next few weeks and will be available for any Office 365 customer to use. Below is an IFTTT Recipe we created to send us a text message if Satya emails.