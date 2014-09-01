AUDUSD struggles to push higher

Minor support level found on this pair at 0.93273. Notice the strong buying at this point reaching as high as 0.93520. Now it is on its slow decent back down to its original level.

More and more buyers are closing out their trades, but it appears that's all. Since there is no sharp drop in price, it appears there are no new sellers. This is good news actually as we can establish an upwards outlook for this pair in the near future. Selling is not recommended and so we will resort to buying. The highlighted zone marks a relative low point given the sharp surge upwards in buying right after price entered the zone. As for right now, prepare for another AUDUSD long entry.