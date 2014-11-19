SOMETHING TO READ - How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century

How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century



by Nicolas Darvas and Steve Burns



How did a world-famous dancer with no knowledge of the stock market, or of finance in general, make 2 million dollars in the stock market in 18 months starting with only $10,000? Darvas is legendary, and with good reason. In this new edition: How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century Steve Burns uses his experience to offer explanations as to why the methods are still reliable. Updating a classic book is a monumental task. The basic philosophy of the writer cannot be changed. Steve Burns approach this work with the eye of a master restorer who looks at a classical painting that is being refurbished. He carefully studied the text to bring Nicolas Darvas wisdom into the twenty-first century. Steve Burns illuminate the dramatic changes in the market to show how Nicolas Darvas principles are more useful now than ever.



Nicolas Darvas was a world famous dancer, investor and well-known author.

Steve Burns has been investing in the stock market successfully for over 20 years and has been an active trader for over 14 years. He is the author of six books all published by BN Publishing. He ranks near the top 500 of all reviewers on Amazon.com, and is one of the sites top reviewers for books about trading. He has been featured as a top Darvas System trader on DarvasTrader.com and interviewed for the Wall Street Journal blog, Traders Magazine, and Michael Covel. He has also been a contributor to Traders Planet, ZenTrader.ca, and SeeitMarket.com. He lives in Nashville, TN with his three children, Janna, Kelli, and Stephen III. He trades his own personal accounts.



