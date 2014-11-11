SOMETHING TO READ - How to Make Money in Stocks by William O’Neil

This is a classic by William O'Neil, describing the ins and outs of his CANSLIM system for finding future big winners in the stock market and how to time entries and exits. It combines fundamental and technical analysis and is a good guide for new investors.



Through every type of market, William J. O’Neil’s national bestseller, How to Make Money in Stocks, has shown over 2 million investors the secrets to building wealth. O’Neil’s powerful CAN SLIM® Investing System—a proven 7-step process for minimizing risk and maximizing gains—has influenced generations of investors.

Based on a major study of market winners from 1880 to 2009, this expanded edition gives you:

Proven techniques for finding winning stocks before they make big price gains

Tips on picking the best stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs to maximize your gains

100 new charts to help you spot today’s most profitable trends

PLUS strategies to help you avoid the 21 most common investor mistakes!

“I dedicated the 2004 Stock Trader’s Almanac to Bill O’Neil: ‘His foresight, innovation, and disciplined approach to stock market investing will influence investors and traders for generations to come.’”

—Yale Hirsch, publisher and editor, Stock Trader’s Almanac and author of Let’s Change the World Inc.

“Investor’s Business Daily has provided a quarter-century of great financial journalism and investing strategies.”

—David Callaway, editor-in-chief, MarketWatch

“How to Make Money in Stocks is a classic. Any investor serious about making money in the market ought to read it.”

—Larry Kudlow, host, CNBC’s "The Kudlow Report"



