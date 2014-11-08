EUR/USD still a favorite. Forex Weekly Ranking & Rating Nov. Wk 46 / 08-11-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

Besides the Ranking and Rating list provided here I will provide tomorrow (Sunday Nov. 9) the Weekly Currency Score list which will support my analysis for trading in the coming week. Around opening time of Forex tomorrow I will also provide my Review on the Hybrid Grid strategy.





When looking at the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the USD is well represented(4x) as the stronger currency in the Top 10 of the list followed by the GBP(3x). The JPY(4x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the EUR(3x) and the AUD(2x).





All the JPY pairs presented in the Top 10 of the list, except for the NZD/JPY, are looking overbought in the Weekly charts being above the Upper Bollinger Band. For intra week trading it seems best to wait for a pull back below this Band.





The other pairs seem to be the good combinations for the coming week at this moment. The EUR/USD is one of the favorites. However, when looking at spreading risks other pairs may look interesting also. By not trading the same currency in the same direction more than once you may have better chances with lower risk.