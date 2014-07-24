Technical analysis for EURUSD and S&P 500

EUR/USD touched its lowest level of the year on Wednesday before rebounding off the 127% extension of the June/July advance near 1.3455

Our near-term trend bias is lower in the rate while below 1.3550

A daily close under 1.3455 is needed to confirm a broader move lower

A cycle turn window is eyed later this week

A move back over 1.3550 would turn us positive on the euro

Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2 EUR/USD 1.3405 1.3455 1.3470 1.3550 1.3590





US equity markets underwent a hiccup last week (if you can even call it that) around the mid-month cyclical turn window we highlighted. Since then the S&P 500 has managed to punch through to a new all-time high while the Dow is dangerously close. All we can say is the resilience of the indices is quite remarkable - especially when taking into account some of the extremes in sentiment we have witnessed recently. The action of the past few days obviously puts our favored scenario of a multi-week/month correction into serious doubt, but we would like to give it just a little more time as a loose interpretation of the cycles has the window for a turn extending as far as the second half of this week. In the S&P 500 key resistance remains between 1989 and 2006 and the top end of this zone really needs to be overcome to signal that the trend is resuming in earnest.