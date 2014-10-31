USDJPY Intra-Day Fundamentals - BOJ Monetary Policy Statement, Interest Rate Decision and 112 pips price movement

[JPY - Monetary Policy Statement] = It's among the primary tools the BOJ uses to communicate with investors about monetary policy. It contains the outcome of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision. Most importantly, it projects the economic outlook and offers clues on the outcome of future rate decisions.

Expansion of the Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing1.At the Monetary Policy Meeting held today, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan decided upon the following measures.

(1)Accelerating the pace of increase in the monetary base by a 5-4 majority vote [Note 1]The Bank will conduct money market operations so that the monetary base will increase at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen (an addition of about 10-20 trillion yen compared with the past).