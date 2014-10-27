Italy bans short selling on Monte dei Paschi as shares slump 20%

LONDON (MarketWatch) -- Italian market watchdog Consob on Monday
imposed a temporary short-selling ban on shares of Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena Spa
BMPS, -20.30%
as they sank 20% on the Milan
stock exchange. The slide came after the lender was identified as one of
25 eurozone banks that failed
the European Central Bank's stress tests, facing a capital shortfall of
2.1 billion euros ($2.66 billion). The shortfall marks the biggest
capital gap of the lenders examined in the tests. Consob said the
short-selling ban in Monte dei Paschi shares will be in place Monday and
Tuesday.
Time (CEST)Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A