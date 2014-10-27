A Three Dimensional Approach To Forex Trading : Anna Coulling

If you aspire to becoming a full time forex trader, then this is the
book for you.
Even if your dream is perhaps more modest, and you simply
want to have a second income trading the forex markets, then again, this
book is for you. It has been written with one clear objective in mind.
To explain how and why currencies move in the way that they do, using
the combined power of relational, technical and fundamental analysis.
Combine this with a three dimensional approach to trading itself, using
multiple time frames and multiple chart analysis, and the world of
foreign exchange will become crystal clear.
Many aspiring traders,
simply do not realize that the forex market sits at the heart of the
financial world, which, when you think about it logically, is really
common sense. After all, this is the biggest money market in the world,
and if the financial markets are about one thing, they are about money.
Making it, protecting it, or increasing the return. It’s no surprise
therefore, that the forex market connects all the others. It is the
central axis of the financial world, around which all the others spin.
In the book, you will discover how changes in market sentiment in the
primary markets of commodities, stocks, bonds and equities, are then
reflected in the currency markets. This is something which often
surprises novice traders. After all, why look at a stock index, or the
price of gold, or a bond market? The answer is very simple. It is in
these markets where you will find all the clues and signals, which then
reveal money flow. After all, the financial markets are all about risk.
In other words, higher returns for higher risk, or lower returns for
lower risk. It really is that simple. And yet, how many forex traders
ever consider associated markets. The answer is very few. You will be
one of those enlightened traders who truly understands money flow and
risk, and your confidence as a trader will grow exponentially as a
result.
And in case you were wondering, this is NOT another book
explaining forex trading strategies. In fact there are none at all,
surprising given the book's length. If this is what you are looking
for, please DO NOT buy this book.
It has been written for two specific
audiences. The first is the novice forex trader, for whom this is a new
market. The second is the forex trader who has attempted to trade in
foreign exchange, but failed, and has been left confused by the apparent
random and chaotic behavior of this volatile market.
Reading this book
will provide you with a deep understanding of how and why the markets
move in the way they do. Whilst the forex market is a complex mix, it
is not complicated, once you understand the people, their motives and
the currencies themselves. Each chapter builds on the last in a logical
sequence, and every topic is explained in a simple and clear way. Even
those markets such as bonds, which few traders ever understand, are
explained very simply.
Every topic is illustrated with clearly annotated
charts, to help and guide you as you learn. Equally important is the
concept of change. Indeed you may have other books on your bookshelf
written many years ago and explaining how the forex market works. Well,
as you will discover, the rule book has been torn up. No longer is this a
simple market of trending currency pairs. This all changed in the
financial tsunami which engulfed the world in 2007/2008, and with it the
forex world changed too! If this is news to you, then yet another
reason to buy the book. Long gone are the days when currency pairs
meandered their way higher and lower in long term trends, driven by
interest rate differentials. To take advantage, you need to understand
the forces which now drive the markets.
A Three Dimensional Approach To Forex Trading will empower you with knowledge. Knowledge and confidence go hand in hand. Confidence breeds success, and success breeds money, which will then flow from reading the book - Anna