A Three Dimensional Approach To Forex Trading : Anna Coulling

If you aspire to becoming a full time forex trader, then this is the book for you.



Even if your dream is perhaps more modest, and you simply want to have a second income trading the forex markets, then again, this book is for you. It has been written with one clear objective in mind.



To explain how and why currencies move in the way that they do, using the combined power of relational, technical and fundamental analysis. Combine this with a three dimensional approach to trading itself, using multiple time frames and multiple chart analysis, and the world of foreign exchange will become crystal clear.



Many aspiring traders, simply do not realize that the forex market sits at the heart of the financial world, which, when you think about it logically, is really common sense. After all, this is the biggest money market in the world, and if the financial markets are about one thing, they are about money. Making it, protecting it, or increasing the return. It’s no surprise therefore, that the forex market connects all the others. It is the central axis of the financial world, around which all the others spin.



In the book, you will discover how changes in market sentiment in the primary markets of commodities, stocks, bonds and equities, are then reflected in the currency markets. This is something which often surprises novice traders. After all, why look at a stock index, or the price of gold, or a bond market? The answer is very simple. It is in these markets where you will find all the clues and signals, which then reveal money flow. After all, the financial markets are all about risk. In other words, higher returns for higher risk, or lower returns for lower risk. It really is that simple. And yet, how many forex traders ever consider associated markets. The answer is very few. You will be one of those enlightened traders who truly understands money flow and risk, and your confidence as a trader will grow exponentially as a result.



And in case you were wondering, this is NOT another book explaining forex trading strategies. In fact there are none at all, surprising given the book's length. If this is what you are looking for, please DO NOT buy this book.



It has been written for two specific audiences. The first is the novice forex trader, for whom this is a new market. The second is the forex trader who has attempted to trade in foreign exchange, but failed, and has been left confused by the apparent random and chaotic behavior of this volatile market.



Reading this book will provide you with a deep understanding of how and why the markets move in the way they do. Whilst the forex market is a complex mix, it is not complicated, once you understand the people, their motives and the currencies themselves. Each chapter builds on the last in a logical sequence, and every topic is explained in a simple and clear way. Even those markets such as bonds, which few traders ever understand, are explained very simply.



Every topic is illustrated with clearly annotated charts, to help and guide you as you learn. Equally important is the concept of change. Indeed you may have other books on your bookshelf written many years ago and explaining how the forex market works. Well, as you will discover, the rule book has been torn up. No longer is this a simple market of trending currency pairs. This all changed in the financial tsunami which engulfed the world in 2007/2008, and with it the forex world changed too! If this is news to you, then yet another reason to buy the book. Long gone are the days when currency pairs meandered their way higher and lower in long term trends, driven by interest rate differentials. To take advantage, you need to understand the forces which now drive the markets.



A Three Dimensional Approach To Forex Trading will empower you with knowledge. Knowledge and confidence go hand in hand. Confidence breeds success, and success breeds money, which will then flow from reading the book - Anna