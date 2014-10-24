5 things you need to know Friday

1. New York begins to deal with first Ebola diagnosis

"We want to state at the outset, there is no reason for New Yorkers to be alarmed," Mayor Bill de Blasio said after the first New York case of Ebola was diagnosed Thursday. "New Yorkers who have not been exposed to an infected person's bodily fluids are not at risk," he said. The doctor was identified as Craig Spencer, an emergency physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

2. Chiquita shareholders are set to vote on purchasing Irish rival Fyffes amid bidding contest

Chiquita Brands International could be going B-A-N-A-N-A-S on Friday as the company's shareholders vote on buying a rival company out of Ireland, Fyffes. This comes as the ownership of the company lies in the balance. Thursday, a team of Brazil-based corporate suitors raised their proposal to take over. The sweetened offer by the Cutrale Group and Safra Group is the team's second increased bid in more than a week.

Chiquita bananas are on display at a grocery store in Bainbridge, Ohio.(Photo: Amy Sancetta, AP)

3. Malaysian official seeks additional help from U.S. for Flight 370 search

Transportation Minister Liow Tiong Lai is visiting U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and international aviation officials Friday to ask for continued support after the two Malaysia Airlines disasters this year. Malaysia and Australia are splitting the $60 million cost of searching an area of ocean floor for remains of Flight 370 after the U.S. Navy stopped providing its Bluefin submersible months ago.

Malaysian Transportation Minister Liow Tiong Lai seeks assistance from U.S. and international aviation officials to search for missing Flight 370. He also wants help for the investigation into the shooting down of Flight 17 over Ukraine.(Photo: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY)

4. The United Nations celebrates 69 years

The United Nations has a big birthday Friday as the organization marks the anniversary of its entrance into law. The special day has been celebrated since 1948. To commemorate, a concert will be held in the U.N. General Assembly Hall in New York at which Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon will speak.

A person gestures in front of the United Nations building in Manama, Bahrain.(Photo: Hasan Jamali, AP)

5. China launches experimental moon orbiter

China launched an experimental spacecraft Friday to fly around the moon and back to Earth in preparation for the country's first unmanned return trip to the lunar surface. The eight-day program is a test run for a 2017 mission that aims to have a Chinese spacecraft land on the moon, retrieve samples and return to Earth. That would make burgeoning space power China only the third country after the United States and Russia to have carried out such a mission.