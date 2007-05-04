Simultaneous Displaying of the Signals of Several Indicators from the Four Timeframes

While manual trading you have to keep an eye on the values of several indicators. It is a little bit different from mechanical trading. If you have two or three indicators and you have chosen a one timeframe for trading, it is not a complicated task. But what will you do if you have five or six indicators and your trading strategy requires considering the signals on the several timeframes? Moreover, what will happen, if you trade simultaneously with several currency pairs? The task seems to be complicated enough and in most of cases it leads to mistakes and therefore, to losses.

Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1 is specially created for solving these tasks. This indicator calculates the signals of the chosen indicators on the four timeframes simultaneously and converts them into one table in the subwindow of the main chart. In the brackets after the signal of the indicator you can see the number of the last bars belonging to the chosen timeframe, which demonstrate the signal.



You can change the parameters of the indicators and to add your own indicators. Now in order to make a decision you only have to take a look at the table where the signals from the four timeframes are collected.

The indicator displays the data in the separate subwindow of the chart. This is the indicator’s external view:









In the INDICATOR column you can see the names of the indicators being used, in the brackets there are their parameters. In the M15, M30, H1, H4 columns the signals of the indicators of the corresponding timeframes are displayed. The number of the bars which demonstrate the signal is also displayed. If the historical data is being loaded or is missing, you will see the Waiting data message for the corresponding timeframe. If the terminal is connected to Internet, the necessary data will be loaded in a few seconds.

Please pay attention that the average price (High+Low)/2 is used for all indicators. It can be different from the default values. If you attach the indicator to the chart or if you change the zoom of the main chart, the table with the data can spread or shrink. Don’t be confused. The table will take a normal view after the new tick will come. If the terminal is not connected to Internet, do the following after the zooming of the chart: change the timeframe, e.g. H1 to H4 and vice versa, and the table will take a normal view.

To use the indicator you have to download Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1.mq4 file into the \ folder with the terminal\experts\indicators and to reboot the terminal. For attaching the indicator choose the “User’s indicators” section in the “Navigator”, then go to the Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1. Then in the menu







You can choose the color of the table (TColor), the color of the text (TxtColor), and also the parameters of the indicators being used. If you want to change the parameters of the indicators, you have to do the following: right-click the main chart and choose the “List of indicators” command or use Ctrl+I buttons,







then choose Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1 and click the “Properties” button. The change of the parameters of the indicators is not very difficult, while the adding of a new indicator will take some effort and knowledge of MQL4 on the entry level.



Adding a New Indicator in the Table

I haven’t filled the last three lines of the indicator table so that you could add the indicators you use or the ones you have written yourself. I tried to make the algorithm of calculation and conversion the data into the table as easy as possible. Moreover, I left the pieces of the code with the comments in the source program so that anyone who knows MQL4 on the entry level could add the indicators into the table without delving into the details of the functioning of the algorithm.

Using the example of the Commodity Channel Index indicator, I will show you the algorithm for adding a new indicator into the table. Please pay attention that I will interpret the signals of this indicator in the following way: the indicator value 0 - the signal to buy, and vice versa. This interpretation is a little bit different from the classic one, but I do it on purpose in order to make the explanation of the algorithm easier. Further you can interpret the signals at your own convenience.



Choose the "User's indicators" section in the "Navigator", then go to the Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1 and click the “Change” button.







Then we will make changes in the source code:



extern string p1 = "SAR parameters" ; extern double SAR_Step = 0.01 ; extern double SAR_Max = 0.1 ; extern string p2 = "MACD parameters" ; extern int Fast_EMA = 12 ; extern int Slow_EMA = 26 ; extern int MACD_SMA = 9 ; extern string p3 = "Moving Average parameters" ; extern int Fast_MA = 5 ; extern int Slow_MA = 10 ; extern string p4 = "ADX parameters" ; extern int ADX_Period = 14 ;

In this piece you have to delete the comments in the line with the text “The parameters of the indicator 1” and to add the CCI name. As a result you will have:

extern string p5 = "CCI parameters" ;

Then add the parameter of the CCI indicator – the period:



extern string p5 = "CCI parameters" ; extern int Period_CCI = 14 ;

In this line

string name[] = { "Parabolic SAR" , "MACD" , "Сrossing MA" , "ADX" , "" , "" , "" };

add the name of the indicator for displaying in the table:

string name[] = { "Parabolic SAR" , "MACD" , "Сrossing MA" , "ADX" , "CCI" , "" , "" };

Then in the indicator initialization block

int init() { string sn = "Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1" ; IndicatorShortName (sn); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , sn); name[ 0 ] = name[ 0 ] + "(" + DoubleToStr (SAR_Step, 2 ) + ", " + DoubleToStr (SAR_Max, 2 ) + ")" ; name[ 1 ] = name[ 1 ] + "(" + DoubleToStr (Fast_EMA, 0 ) + ", " + DoubleToStr (Slow_EMA, 0 ) + ", " + DoubleToStr (MACD_SMA, 0 ) + ")" ; name[ 2 ] = name[ 2 ] + "(" + DoubleToStr (Fast_MA, 0 ) + ", " + DoubleToStr (Slow_MA, 0 ) + ")" ; name[ 3 ] = name[ 3 ] + "(" + DoubleToStr (ADX_Period, 0 ) + ")" ; return ( 0 ); }

we delete the comments in the line



and make the following changes:





name[ 4 ] = name[ 4 ] + "(" + DoubleToStr (Period_CCI, 0 ) + ")" ;

Then delete the comments from this block:



Instead of the word “Function” write the name of the function, e.g. CCI:



string CCI( int p)

Now instead of “Condition for the indicator - true - sell, false – buy” line write the condition for the signal to buy for the current (zero) bar:



iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) < 0

Then, instead of the line "Condition for sell” write the condition for the signal to buy and for the calculating the number of the processed bars demonstrating this signal:



while ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , ii) < 0 )

ii—is a shift in reference to the current bar. In the same way change the line "while" (Condition for buy) to



while ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , ii) > 0 )

As a result we see:



string CCI( int p) { int ii = 1 ; if ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) < 0 ) { while ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , ii) < 0 ) ii++; if (Error(p, ii + 1 ) == 1 ) return ( "Waiting data" ); return ( "Sell(" + DoubleToStr (ii, 0 ) + ")" ); } else { while ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , ii) > 0 ) ii++; if (Error(p, ii + 1 ) == 1 ) return ( "Waiting data" ); return ( "Buy(" + DoubleToStr (ii, 0 ) + ")" ); } }

If you want to count the signals from the 100 and -100 levels, and not to interpret the range (-100;100) as a signal to buy or to sell, you have to change 0 to -100 and 100 for sell and buy respectively and to add the next line for displaying the uncertainty fact in the table:

if ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) > - 100 ) && iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) < 100 )) return ( "N/A" );

Now we have:



string CCI( int p) { int ii = 1 ; if (( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) > - 100 ) && ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) < 100 ) ) return ( "N/A" ); if ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , 0 ) < - 100 ) { while ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , ii) < - 100 ) ii++; if (Error(p, ii + 1 ) == 1 ) return ( "Waiting data" ); return ( "Sell(" + DoubleToStr (ii, 0 ) + ")" ); } else { while ( iCCI ( NULL , p, Period_CCI, PRICE_MEDIAN , ii) > 100 ) ii++; if (Error(p, ii + 1 ) == 1 ) return ( "Waiting data" ); return ( "Buy(" + DoubleToStr (ii, 0 ) + ")" ); } }

Now we have to convert the results of the calculation into the table. We do the following: find the piece of the code in the text of the program



and delete the comments from it. As the coordinates for displaying the text are calculated separately, it makes possible to fill the table using the cycle. You have to set the function which calculates the results. Then write the name of the function instead of the word “Function”. Now we have:





for (i= 1 ;i<= 4 ;i++) { ObjectDelete ( "6" + DoubleToStr (i, 0 )); ObjectCreate ( "6" + DoubleToStr (i, 0 ), OBJ_TEXT , WindowFind ( "Real_Time_MultiIndicator_v1" ), textT[i+ 1 ], textC[ 5 ]); ObjectSetText ( "6" + DoubleToStr (i, 0 ), CCI(per[i- 1 ]), 13 , "Tahoma" , TxtColor); }

Then click the “Compile” button. Go to the terminal and attach the indicator to the chart. As a result we have:









If you want to change the timeframes where the values of the indicators are counted, you have to do the following:

In the line:



int per[] = { 15 , 30 , 60 , 240 };

enter the quantity of the minutes for the timeframe you have chosen, e.g.:



int per[] = { 5 , 30 , 60 , 240 };

string nameS[] = { "INDICATOR" , "M15" , "M30" , "H1" , "H4" }

and in the line:

you have to enter its name:

string nameS[] = { "INDICATOR" , "M5" , "M30" , "H1" , "H4" };

and to compile. Finally we have:









Debugging the Parameters on History