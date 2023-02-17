- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
4 208
Gewinntrades:
2 635 (62.61%)
Verlusttrades:
1 573 (37.38%)
Bester Trade:
19.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-60.87 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 599.50 USD (226 879 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (21.60 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
27.53 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
69.95%
Max deposit load:
12.02%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.00
Long-Positionen:
1 766 (41.97%)
Short-Positionen:
2 442 (58.03%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.44
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.12 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-61.77 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.36%
Jahresprognose:
19.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
Kapital:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|277
|AUDJPYp
|252
|EURJPYp
|251
|EURUSDp
|236
|AUDCADp
|232
|NZDCADp
|229
|USDCADp
|224
|AUDCHFp
|208
|CHFJPYp
|206
|CADCHFp
|204
|EURGBPp
|200
|EURCHFp
|198
|GBPJPYp
|196
|GBPCADp
|195
|EURAUDp
|193
|GBPAUDp
|187
|NZDUSDp
|179
|USDCHFp
|165
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|44
|EURJPYp
|56
|EURUSDp
|55
|AUDCADp
|32
|NZDCADp
|19
|USDCADp
|28
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|CADCHFp
|-11
|EURGBPp
|-1
|EURCHFp
|-3
|GBPJPYp
|60
|GBPCADp
|26
|EURAUDp
|44
|GBPAUDp
|45
|NZDUSDp
|21
|USDCHFp
|-2
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.8K
|EURJPYp
|14K
|EURUSDp
|7K
|AUDCADp
|5.9K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5.6K
|AUDCHFp
|3.1K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|CADCHFp
|1K
|EURGBPp
|2K
|EURCHFp
|1.8K
|GBPJPYp
|14K
|GBPCADp
|5.9K
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|NZDUSDp
|3.4K
|USDCHFp
|1.3K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +19.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -61 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.60 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.77 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE
Keine Bewertungen