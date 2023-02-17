- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
4 208
盈利交易:
2 635 (62.61%)
亏损交易:
1 573 (37.38%)
最好交易:
19.89 USD
最差交易:
-60.87 USD
毛利:
1 599.50 USD (226 879 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (21.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
27.53 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
69.95%
最大入金加载:
12.02%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
4.00
长期交易:
1 766 (41.97%)
短期交易:
2 442 (58.03%)
利润因子:
1.44
预期回报:
0.12 USD
平均利润:
0.61 USD
平均损失:
-0.71 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-6.77 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-61.77 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.85%
年度预测:
22.79%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
净值:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|277
|AUDJPYp
|252
|EURJPYp
|251
|EURUSDp
|236
|AUDCADp
|232
|NZDCADp
|229
|USDCADp
|224
|AUDCHFp
|208
|CHFJPYp
|206
|CADCHFp
|204
|EURGBPp
|200
|EURCHFp
|198
|GBPJPYp
|196
|GBPCADp
|195
|EURAUDp
|193
|GBPAUDp
|187
|NZDUSDp
|179
|USDCHFp
|165
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|44
|EURJPYp
|56
|EURUSDp
|55
|AUDCADp
|32
|NZDCADp
|19
|USDCADp
|28
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|CADCHFp
|-11
|EURGBPp
|-1
|EURCHFp
|-3
|GBPJPYp
|60
|GBPCADp
|26
|EURAUDp
|44
|GBPAUDp
|45
|NZDUSDp
|21
|USDCHFp
|-2
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.8K
|EURJPYp
|14K
|EURUSDp
|7K
|AUDCADp
|5.9K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5.6K
|AUDCHFp
|3.1K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|CADCHFp
|1K
|EURGBPp
|2K
|EURCHFp
|1.8K
|GBPJPYp
|14K
|GBPCADp
|5.9K
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|NZDUSDp
|3.4K
|USDCHFp
|1.3K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +19.89 USD
最差交易: -61 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +21.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.77 USD
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
