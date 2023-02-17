- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
4 089
Profit Trade:
2 538 (62.06%)
Loss Trade:
1 551 (37.93%)
Best Trade:
19.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-60.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 554.53 USD (221 082 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 104.90 USD (117 383 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (21.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
27.53 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
66.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.02%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.71
Long Trade:
1 674 (40.94%)
Short Trade:
2 415 (59.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
0.11 USD
Profitto medio:
0.61 USD
Perdita media:
-0.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-61.77 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.44%
Previsione annuale:
7.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
Per equità:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|273
|AUDJPYp
|246
|EURJPYp
|240
|NZDCADp
|229
|EURUSDp
|226
|AUDCADp
|222
|USDCADp
|213
|CHFJPYp
|206
|AUDCHFp
|205
|CADCHFp
|194
|EURAUDp
|193
|EURCHFp
|191
|EURGBPp
|190
|GBPJPYp
|189
|GBPAUDp
|187
|GBPCADp
|181
|NZDUSDp
|172
|USDCHFp
|156
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|42
|EURJPYp
|52
|NZDCADp
|19
|EURUSDp
|51
|AUDCADp
|30
|USDCADp
|24
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CADCHFp
|-13
|EURAUDp
|44
|EURCHFp
|-5
|EURGBPp
|-1
|GBPJPYp
|57
|GBPAUDp
|45
|GBPCADp
|20
|NZDUSDp
|19
|USDCHFp
|-6
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.5K
|EURJPYp
|13K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|EURUSDp
|6.6K
|AUDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|AUDCHFp
|3K
|CADCHFp
|811
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|EURCHFp
|1.6K
|EURGBPp
|1.9K
|GBPJPYp
|13K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|GBPCADp
|5.1K
|NZDUSDp
|3.3K
|USDCHFp
|1K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.89 USD
Worst Trade: -61 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.77 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE
Non ci sono recensioni