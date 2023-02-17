SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DARK KNIGHT
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

DARK KNIGHT

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
0 reviews
Reliability
166 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 112%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 207
Profit Trades:
2 634 (62.60%)
Loss Trades:
1 573 (37.39%)
Best trade:
19.89 USD
Worst trade:
-60.87 USD
Gross Profit:
1 599.31 USD (226 860 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (21.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.53 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
69.95%
Max deposit load:
12.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.00
Long Trades:
1 766 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
2 441 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
0.61 USD
Average Loss:
-0.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Annual Forecast:
22.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
By Equity:
82.60% (625.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 277
AUDJPYp 252
EURJPYp 251
EURUSDp 236
AUDCADp 232
NZDCADp 229
USDCADp 224
AUDCHFp 208
CHFJPYp 206
CADCHFp 204
EURGBPp 199
EURCHFp 198
GBPJPYp 196
GBPCADp 195
EURAUDp 193
GBPAUDp 187
NZDUSDp 179
USDCHFp 165
AUDUSDp 152
GBPUSDp 144
GBPNZDp 79
EURCADp 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDJPYp 44
AUDJPYp 44
EURJPYp 56
EURUSDp 55
AUDCADp 32
NZDCADp 19
USDCADp 28
AUDCHFp -4
CHFJPYp -36
CADCHFp -11
EURGBPp -1
EURCHFp -3
GBPJPYp 60
GBPCADp 26
EURAUDp 44
GBPAUDp 45
NZDUSDp 21
USDCHFp -2
AUDUSDp 22
GBPUSDp 30
GBPNZDp 15
EURCADp 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDJPYp 11K
AUDJPYp 9.8K
EURJPYp 14K
EURUSDp 7K
AUDCADp 5.9K
NZDCADp 5.6K
USDCADp 5.6K
AUDCHFp 3.1K
CHFJPYp 1.2K
CADCHFp 1K
EURGBPp 1.9K
EURCHFp 1.8K
GBPJPYp 14K
GBPCADp 5.9K
EURAUDp 8.2K
GBPAUDp 8.7K
NZDUSDp 3.4K
USDCHFp 1.3K
AUDUSDp 3.2K
GBPUSDp 4K
GBPNZDp 3.9K
EURCADp 41
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.89 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.

The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.

And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy. 


MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE

No reviews
2025.12.10 13:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 11:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 08:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 21:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 23:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 20:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register