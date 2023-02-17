- Growth
Trades:
4 207
Profit Trades:
2 634 (62.60%)
Loss Trades:
1 573 (37.39%)
Best trade:
19.89 USD
Worst trade:
-60.87 USD
Gross Profit:
1 599.31 USD (226 860 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (21.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.53 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
69.95%
Max deposit load:
12.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.00
Long Trades:
1 766 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
2 441 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
0.61 USD
Average Loss:
-0.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.77 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Annual Forecast:
22.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
By Equity:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|277
|AUDJPYp
|252
|EURJPYp
|251
|EURUSDp
|236
|AUDCADp
|232
|NZDCADp
|229
|USDCADp
|224
|AUDCHFp
|208
|CHFJPYp
|206
|CADCHFp
|204
|EURGBPp
|199
|EURCHFp
|198
|GBPJPYp
|196
|GBPCADp
|195
|EURAUDp
|193
|GBPAUDp
|187
|NZDUSDp
|179
|USDCHFp
|165
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|44
|EURJPYp
|56
|EURUSDp
|55
|AUDCADp
|32
|NZDCADp
|19
|USDCADp
|28
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|CADCHFp
|-11
|EURGBPp
|-1
|EURCHFp
|-3
|GBPJPYp
|60
|GBPCADp
|26
|EURAUDp
|44
|GBPAUDp
|45
|NZDUSDp
|21
|USDCHFp
|-2
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.8K
|EURJPYp
|14K
|EURUSDp
|7K
|AUDCADp
|5.9K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5.6K
|AUDCHFp
|3.1K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|CADCHFp
|1K
|EURGBPp
|1.9K
|EURCHFp
|1.8K
|GBPJPYp
|14K
|GBPCADp
|5.9K
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|NZDUSDp
|3.4K
|USDCHFp
|1.3K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.89 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
MT4 Version
