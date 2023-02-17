- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 208
Transacciones Rentables:
2 635 (62.61%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 573 (37.38%)
Mejor transacción:
19.89 USD
Peor transacción:
-60.87 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 599.50 USD (226 879 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (21.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
27.53 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
69.95%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.02%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.00
Transacciones Largas:
1 766 (41.97%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 442 (58.03%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.44
Beneficio Esperado:
0.12 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.61 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-61.77 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.92%
Pronóstico anual:
22.79%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
De fondos:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|277
|AUDJPYp
|252
|EURJPYp
|251
|EURUSDp
|236
|AUDCADp
|232
|NZDCADp
|229
|USDCADp
|224
|AUDCHFp
|208
|CHFJPYp
|206
|CADCHFp
|204
|EURGBPp
|200
|EURCHFp
|198
|GBPJPYp
|196
|GBPCADp
|195
|EURAUDp
|193
|GBPAUDp
|187
|NZDUSDp
|179
|USDCHFp
|165
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|44
|EURJPYp
|56
|EURUSDp
|55
|AUDCADp
|32
|NZDCADp
|19
|USDCADp
|28
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|CADCHFp
|-11
|EURGBPp
|-1
|EURCHFp
|-3
|GBPJPYp
|60
|GBPCADp
|26
|EURAUDp
|44
|GBPAUDp
|45
|NZDUSDp
|21
|USDCHFp
|-2
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.8K
|EURJPYp
|14K
|EURUSDp
|7K
|AUDCADp
|5.9K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5.6K
|AUDCHFp
|3.1K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|CADCHFp
|1K
|EURGBPp
|2K
|EURCHFp
|1.8K
|GBPJPYp
|14K
|GBPCADp
|5.9K
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|NZDUSDp
|3.4K
|USDCHFp
|1.3K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +19.89 USD
Peor transacción: -61 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.77 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
