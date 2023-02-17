SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / DARK KNIGHT
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

DARK KNIGHT

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
166 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 112%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
4 208
Transacciones Rentables:
2 635 (62.61%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 573 (37.38%)
Mejor transacción:
19.89 USD
Peor transacción:
-60.87 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 599.50 USD (226 879 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 114.32 USD (118 411 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (21.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
27.53 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
69.95%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.02%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.00
Transacciones Largas:
1 766 (41.97%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 442 (58.03%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.44
Beneficio Esperado:
0.12 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.61 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-61.77 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.92%
Pronóstico anual:
22.79%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
De fondos:
82.60% (625.08 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 277
AUDJPYp 252
EURJPYp 251
EURUSDp 236
AUDCADp 232
NZDCADp 229
USDCADp 224
AUDCHFp 208
CHFJPYp 206
CADCHFp 204
EURGBPp 200
EURCHFp 198
GBPJPYp 196
GBPCADp 195
EURAUDp 193
GBPAUDp 187
NZDUSDp 179
USDCHFp 165
AUDUSDp 152
GBPUSDp 144
GBPNZDp 79
EURCADp 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDJPYp 44
AUDJPYp 44
EURJPYp 56
EURUSDp 55
AUDCADp 32
NZDCADp 19
USDCADp 28
AUDCHFp -4
CHFJPYp -36
CADCHFp -11
EURGBPp -1
EURCHFp -3
GBPJPYp 60
GBPCADp 26
EURAUDp 44
GBPAUDp 45
NZDUSDp 21
USDCHFp -2
AUDUSDp 22
GBPUSDp 30
GBPNZDp 15
EURCADp 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDJPYp 11K
AUDJPYp 9.8K
EURJPYp 14K
EURUSDp 7K
AUDCADp 5.9K
NZDCADp 5.6K
USDCADp 5.6K
AUDCHFp 3.1K
CHFJPYp 1.2K
CADCHFp 1K
EURGBPp 2K
EURCHFp 1.8K
GBPJPYp 14K
GBPCADp 5.9K
EURAUDp 8.2K
GBPAUDp 8.7K
NZDUSDp 3.4K
USDCHFp 1.3K
AUDUSDp 3.2K
GBPUSDp 4K
GBPNZDp 3.9K
EURCADp 41
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +19.89 USD
Peor transacción: -61 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.60 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.77 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.

The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.

And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy. 


MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE

No hay comentarios
