İşlemler:
4 089
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 538 (62.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 551 (37.93%)
En iyi işlem:
19.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-60.87 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 554.53 USD (221 082 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 104.90 USD (117 383 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (21.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
27.53 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
66.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.02%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.71
Alış işlemleri:
1 674 (40.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 415 (59.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.41
Beklenen getiri:
0.11 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-61.77 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
7.07%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|273
|AUDJPYp
|246
|EURJPYp
|240
|NZDCADp
|229
|EURUSDp
|226
|AUDCADp
|222
|USDCADp
|213
|CHFJPYp
|206
|AUDCHFp
|205
|CADCHFp
|194
|EURAUDp
|193
|EURCHFp
|191
|EURGBPp
|190
|GBPJPYp
|189
|GBPAUDp
|187
|GBPCADp
|181
|NZDUSDp
|172
|USDCHFp
|156
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|42
|EURJPYp
|52
|NZDCADp
|19
|EURUSDp
|51
|AUDCADp
|30
|USDCADp
|24
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CADCHFp
|-13
|EURAUDp
|44
|EURCHFp
|-5
|EURGBPp
|-1
|GBPJPYp
|57
|GBPAUDp
|45
|GBPCADp
|20
|NZDUSDp
|19
|USDCHFp
|-6
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.5K
|EURJPYp
|13K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|EURUSDp
|6.6K
|AUDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|AUDCHFp
|3K
|CADCHFp
|811
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|EURCHFp
|1.6K
|EURGBPp
|1.9K
|GBPJPYp
|13K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|GBPCADp
|5.1K
|NZDUSDp
|3.3K
|USDCHFp
|1K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -61 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.77 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlackBullMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE
