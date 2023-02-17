- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
4 089
Bénéfice trades:
2 538 (62.06%)
Perte trades:
1 551 (37.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.89 USD
Pire transaction:
-60.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 554.53 USD (221 082 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 104.90 USD (117 383 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (21.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.53 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
66.94%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.02%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.71
Longs trades:
1 674 (40.94%)
Courts trades:
2 415 (59.06%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
0.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.77 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.44%
Prévision annuelle:
7.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|273
|AUDJPYp
|246
|EURJPYp
|240
|NZDCADp
|229
|EURUSDp
|226
|AUDCADp
|222
|USDCADp
|213
|CHFJPYp
|206
|AUDCHFp
|205
|CADCHFp
|194
|EURAUDp
|193
|EURCHFp
|191
|EURGBPp
|190
|GBPJPYp
|189
|GBPAUDp
|187
|GBPCADp
|181
|NZDUSDp
|172
|USDCHFp
|156
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|42
|EURJPYp
|52
|NZDCADp
|19
|EURUSDp
|51
|AUDCADp
|30
|USDCADp
|24
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CADCHFp
|-13
|EURAUDp
|44
|EURCHFp
|-5
|EURGBPp
|-1
|GBPJPYp
|57
|GBPAUDp
|45
|GBPCADp
|20
|NZDUSDp
|19
|USDCHFp
|-6
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.5K
|EURJPYp
|13K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|EURUSDp
|6.6K
|AUDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|AUDCHFp
|3K
|CADCHFp
|811
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|EURCHFp
|1.6K
|EURGBPp
|1.9K
|GBPJPYp
|13K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|GBPCADp
|5.1K
|NZDUSDp
|3.3K
|USDCHFp
|1K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.89 USD
Pire transaction: -61 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.77 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE
Aucun avis