Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

DARK KNIGHT

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
0 avis
Fiabilité
153 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2022 103%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 089
Bénéfice trades:
2 538 (62.06%)
Perte trades:
1 551 (37.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.89 USD
Pire transaction:
-60.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 554.53 USD (221 082 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 104.90 USD (117 383 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (21.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.53 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
66.94%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.02%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.71
Longs trades:
1 674 (40.94%)
Courts trades:
2 415 (59.06%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
0.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-6.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.77 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.44%
Prévision annuelle:
7.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
82.60% (625.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 273
AUDJPYp 246
EURJPYp 240
NZDCADp 229
EURUSDp 226
AUDCADp 222
USDCADp 213
CHFJPYp 206
AUDCHFp 205
CADCHFp 194
EURAUDp 193
EURCHFp 191
EURGBPp 190
GBPJPYp 189
GBPAUDp 187
GBPCADp 181
NZDUSDp 172
USDCHFp 156
AUDUSDp 152
GBPUSDp 144
GBPNZDp 79
EURCADp 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDJPYp 44
AUDJPYp 42
EURJPYp 52
NZDCADp 19
EURUSDp 51
AUDCADp 30
USDCADp 24
CHFJPYp -36
AUDCHFp -4
CADCHFp -13
EURAUDp 44
EURCHFp -5
EURGBPp -1
GBPJPYp 57
GBPAUDp 45
GBPCADp 20
NZDUSDp 19
USDCHFp -6
AUDUSDp 22
GBPUSDp 30
GBPNZDp 15
EURCADp 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDJPYp 11K
AUDJPYp 9.5K
EURJPYp 13K
NZDCADp 5.6K
EURUSDp 6.6K
AUDCADp 5.6K
USDCADp 5K
CHFJPYp 1.2K
AUDCHFp 3K
CADCHFp 811
EURAUDp 8.2K
EURCHFp 1.6K
EURGBPp 1.9K
GBPJPYp 13K
GBPAUDp 8.7K
GBPCADp 5.1K
NZDUSDp 3.3K
USDCHFp 1K
AUDUSDp 3.2K
GBPUSDp 4K
GBPNZDp 3.9K
EURCADp 41
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.89 USD
Pire transaction: -61 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.

The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.

And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy. 


MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE

Aucun avis
