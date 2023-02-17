- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
4 215
이익 거래:
2 639 (62.60%)
손실 거래:
1 576 (37.39%)
최고의 거래:
19.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-60.87 USD
총 수익:
1 600.30 USD (226 998 pips)
총 손실:
-1 115.09 USD (118 469 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (21.60 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
27.53 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
69.95%
최대 입금량:
12.02%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
4.00
롱(주식매수):
1 771 (42.02%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 444 (57.98%)
수익 요인:
1.44
기대수익:
0.12 USD
평균 이익:
0.61 USD
평균 손실:
-0.71 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-6.77 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-61.77 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.91%
연간 예측:
11.73%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
자본금별:
82.60% (625.08 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPYp
|278
|AUDJPYp
|253
|EURJPYp
|252
|EURUSDp
|236
|AUDCADp
|232
|NZDCADp
|229
|USDCADp
|224
|AUDCHFp
|208
|CHFJPYp
|206
|CADCHFp
|205
|EURGBPp
|202
|EURCHFp
|199
|GBPJPYp
|196
|GBPCADp
|195
|EURAUDp
|193
|GBPAUDp
|187
|NZDUSDp
|179
|USDCHFp
|165
|AUDUSDp
|152
|GBPUSDp
|144
|GBPNZDp
|79
|EURCADp
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|NZDJPYp
|44
|AUDJPYp
|45
|EURJPYp
|56
|EURUSDp
|55
|AUDCADp
|32
|NZDCADp
|19
|USDCADp
|28
|AUDCHFp
|-4
|CHFJPYp
|-36
|CADCHFp
|-12
|EURGBPp
|0
|EURCHFp
|-3
|GBPJPYp
|60
|GBPCADp
|26
|EURAUDp
|44
|GBPAUDp
|45
|NZDUSDp
|21
|USDCHFp
|-2
|AUDUSDp
|22
|GBPUSDp
|30
|GBPNZDp
|15
|EURCADp
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|NZDJPYp
|11K
|AUDJPYp
|9.9K
|EURJPYp
|14K
|EURUSDp
|7K
|AUDCADp
|5.9K
|NZDCADp
|5.6K
|USDCADp
|5.6K
|AUDCHFp
|3.1K
|CHFJPYp
|1.2K
|CADCHFp
|985
|EURGBPp
|2K
|EURCHFp
|1.8K
|GBPJPYp
|14K
|GBPCADp
|5.9K
|EURAUDp
|8.2K
|GBPAUDp
|8.7K
|NZDUSDp
|3.4K
|USDCHFp
|1.3K
|AUDUSDp
|3.2K
|GBPUSDp
|4K
|GBPNZDp
|3.9K
|EURCADp
|41
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +19.89 USD
최악의 거래: -61 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +21.60 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.77 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "BlackBullMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.
The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.
And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy.
MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
112%
0
0
USD
USD
819
USD
USD
168
100%
4 215
62%
70%
1.43
0.12
USD
USD
83%
1:500