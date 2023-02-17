시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / DARK KNIGHT
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel

DARK KNIGHT

Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
0 리뷰
안정성
168
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 112%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
4 215
이익 거래:
2 639 (62.60%)
손실 거래:
1 576 (37.39%)
최고의 거래:
19.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-60.87 USD
총 수익:
1 600.30 USD (226 998 pips)
총 손실:
-1 115.09 USD (118 469 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (21.60 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
27.53 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
69.95%
최대 입금량:
12.02%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
23 시간
회복 요인:
4.00
롱(주식매수):
1 771 (42.02%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 444 (57.98%)
수익 요인:
1.44
기대수익:
0.12 USD
평균 이익:
0.61 USD
평균 손실:
-0.71 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-6.77 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-61.77 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.91%
연간 예측:
11.73%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
121.29 USD (13.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.84% (121.29 USD)
자본금별:
82.60% (625.08 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 278
AUDJPYp 253
EURJPYp 252
EURUSDp 236
AUDCADp 232
NZDCADp 229
USDCADp 224
AUDCHFp 208
CHFJPYp 206
CADCHFp 205
EURGBPp 202
EURCHFp 199
GBPJPYp 196
GBPCADp 195
EURAUDp 193
GBPAUDp 187
NZDUSDp 179
USDCHFp 165
AUDUSDp 152
GBPUSDp 144
GBPNZDp 79
EURCADp 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDJPYp 44
AUDJPYp 45
EURJPYp 56
EURUSDp 55
AUDCADp 32
NZDCADp 19
USDCADp 28
AUDCHFp -4
CHFJPYp -36
CADCHFp -12
EURGBPp 0
EURCHFp -3
GBPJPYp 60
GBPCADp 26
EURAUDp 44
GBPAUDp 45
NZDUSDp 21
USDCHFp -2
AUDUSDp 22
GBPUSDp 30
GBPNZDp 15
EURCADp 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDJPYp 11K
AUDJPYp 9.9K
EURJPYp 14K
EURUSDp 7K
AUDCADp 5.9K
NZDCADp 5.6K
USDCADp 5.6K
AUDCHFp 3.1K
CHFJPYp 1.2K
CADCHFp 985
EURGBPp 2K
EURCHFp 1.8K
GBPJPYp 14K
GBPCADp 5.9K
EURAUDp 8.2K
GBPAUDp 8.7K
NZDUSDp 3.4K
USDCHFp 1.3K
AUDUSDp 3.2K
GBPUSDp 4K
GBPNZDp 3.9K
EURCADp 41
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.89 USD
최악의 거래: -61 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +21.60 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.77 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "BlackBullMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs.

The Dark Knight strategy operates based on statistical analysis of pair behavior as soon as the stagnation condition is detected by the proprietary algorithm, and in the first operation of the pair, Take Profit adjustment techniques are used according to market volatility, while in additional orders it adjusts itself to try to exit the operation with the best result that the market allows at the time. This guarantees a very large survival rate in the portfolio, surpassing already 13 years of positive results in all simulations.

And the most important thing is that this algorithm has shown the same positive result in real accounts and with a low drawdown, thus validating the strategy. 


MT4 Version ----> CLICK HERE

리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 00:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 22:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 11:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 06:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 13:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 11:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 08:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
DARK KNIGHT
월별 30 USD
112%
0
0
USD
819
USD
168
100%
4 215
62%
70%
1.43
0.12
USD
83%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.