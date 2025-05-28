Währungen / MSA
MSA: MSA Safety Incorporated
170.47 USD 1.46 (0.86%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MSA hat sich für heute um 0.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 169.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 171.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MSA Safety Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
169.14 171.77
Jahresspanne
127.86 181.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 169.01
- Eröffnung
- 169.45
- Bid
- 170.47
- Ask
- 170.77
- Tief
- 169.14
- Hoch
- 171.77
- Volumen
- 177
- Tagesänderung
- 0.86%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.25%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.08%
