MSA: MSA Safety Incorporated

170.47 USD 1.46 (0.86%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MSA hat sich für heute um 0.86% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 169.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 171.77 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MSA Safety Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
169.14 171.77
Jahresspanne
127.86 181.37
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
169.01
Eröffnung
169.45
Bid
170.47
Ask
170.77
Tief
169.14
Hoch
171.77
Volumen
177
Tagesänderung
0.86%
Monatsänderung
1.40%
6-Monatsänderung
16.25%
Jahresänderung
-3.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K