MSA: MSA Safety Incorporated
168.00 USD 1.20 (0.71%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSA exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.79 and at a high of 169.65.
Follow MSA Safety Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- MSA Safety debuts new helmet and gas detector at safety congress
- Mizuho downgrades Tronox stock to Underperform on unwarranted price surge
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Mineros to repurchase shares worth up to $12 million in Colombia
- Tronox director Julie Beck to resign from board effective September 30
- MSA Safety appoints Julie Beck as new CFO effective August 18
- Honeywell Rises 10% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- MSA Safety stock price target raised to $187 by Stifel on solid results
- MSA Safety stock price target raised to $208 from $203 at DA Davidson
- MSA (MSA) Earnings Beat Estimates
- MSA Safety Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 3% amid margin pressure, strategic acquisition
- MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- MSA Safety earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Analysts Estimate MSA Safety (MSA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Stifel resumes MSA Safety stock coverage with Hold rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- MSA Safety Alters Strategies To Negate The Near-Term Challenges (NYSE:MSA)
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 1.21%
- Colombian Superintendent of Finance Issues Notice of Public Tender Offer for Mineros Shares, Halts Trading on Colombia Stock Exchange; Sun Valley Investments AG Announces Private Share Purchase Agreem
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.09%
Daily Range
166.79 169.65
Year Range
127.86 181.37
- Previous Close
- 169.20
- Open
- 169.65
- Bid
- 168.00
- Ask
- 168.30
- Low
- 166.79
- High
- 169.65
- Volume
- 156
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- -0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.57%
- Year Change
- -4.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%