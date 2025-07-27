Währungen / EXLS
EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc
42.38 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EXLS hat sich für heute um -0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ExlService Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
42.19 42.82
Jahresspanne
37.81 52.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 42.57
- Eröffnung
- 42.69
- Bid
- 42.38
- Ask
- 42.68
- Tief
- 42.19
- Hoch
- 42.82
- Volumen
- 4.369 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.45%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.81%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.00%
