EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc

42.38 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EXLS hat sich für heute um -0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ExlService Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
42.19 42.82
Jahresspanne
37.81 52.42
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
42.57
Eröffnung
42.69
Bid
42.38
Ask
42.68
Tief
42.19
Hoch
42.82
Volumen
4.369 K
Tagesänderung
-0.45%
Monatsänderung
-2.57%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.81%
Jahresänderung
11.00%
